Mansfield cops chased dangerous driver who panicked because he had no licence

A Mansfield man who drove at high speeds and ran red lights while being chased by police panicked because he only had a provisional licence, a court heard.

Jordan White’s Ford Ka was spotted going through red lights at the Baums Lane junction, at 12.15am, on April 27, and officers gave chase with emergency lights flashing, said prosecutor Lee Shepherd.

He reached speeds of 75mph on Windsor Road, where the limit is 30mph, then bypassed red lights on Southwell Road West by driving across a petrol station forecourt.

He drove up on to the pavement of Reindeer Street and reached 60mph, before slowing to 40mph when he ran red traffic lights on Oak Tree Lane.

The car was abandoned on Deerdale Lane, where three man ran away into woods and two were caught.

“In police interview he said when he saw the police car turn around and panicked because he only had a provisional licence,” said Mr Shepherd.

“He knew he was doing something stupid and knew he was making things worse.”

White, 21, of Hibbert Road, admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop, and driving without a licence or insurance when he appeared before Mansfield magistrates, on Thursday.

Melanie Hoffman, mitigating, said: “He accepted he was in the wrong and takes full responsibility. He is very remorseful.

“He has no explanation. It was a very foolish thing to do.”

She said described White as “a hardworking young man”, who works for a door and window manufacturer, and lives with his parents. He has no previous convictions.

Probation officer Sarah Alderton said: “It would appear this type of behaviour is out of character. He did not minimise the seriousness of the offence. He is aware the court will be considering a prison sentence.”

Magistrates gave White nine weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months. He was given a community order and must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work. He will be banned for 12 months. He must pay court costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £115.