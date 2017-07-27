Mansfield cobbler wins bronze in world competition

A Mansfield cobbler has just returned from Long Beach, California, award in hand, after being named one of the best in the world.

David who came fifth in a UK competition in 2016 claimed his second award in only nine months.

Taking part in the SSIA 2017 World Cup, David competed against fellow cobblers from Italy, France and Sweden.

David said: “I was overjoyed in April when I got the call from Sandra Verbruggen the SSIA President telling me I was one of the finalists.

“Going to Long Beach was a once in a lifetime opportunity for me.

“I would like to thank my family for helping to make this dream come true in going to the USA. Without them I would have had to miss this event also I have had so much support over the past nine months from many of my friends and I want to thank everyone who showed such belief in me.

“Some people are naturally gifted in this trade but I have to work really hard to reach such high levels in my work, so it feels great when you get to reach these heights.”

In the competition David submit two repaired shoes along with its unrepaired mate and the judges critiqued the workmanship and found it one of the best.

David added: “I would also like the give praise to God who has put me on this path I am now on in everything. I feel he has always been there guiding me and this award goes to show nothing’s impossible for him when we have faith and follow the path he sets before you.

“Although I have worked in Mansfield for 8 and a half years, I am now set to leave this town as my place of work and open my own business in Sutton on August, Saturday 5. The shop will be based on Outram Street just down the road from Wilkinsons and it will be called DL Shoe Art “The Cobbler.”

“I have been trading on Ebay and through my website for some time now under DL Shoe Art so I will keep that name for my business but will incorporate the cobbler to make it easy to see what I do.”