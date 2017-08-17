Mansfield cherry-picked to pilot ultrafast broadband

Thousands of people living in parts of Mansfield will be among the first in the country to benefit from a new, ultrafast broadband network being built by Openreach.

Mansfield is one of 26 locations across the UK to have been cherry-picked to pilot the latest G.fast tehnology as part of a national rollout of ultrafast to 12 million homes and businesses by 2020.

Download speeds of up to 330Mbps, which is about ten times the UK average, will be available later this year. You will be able to download a two-hour HD film in just 90 seconds, a 45-minute HD TV show in only 16 seconds, and a nine-hour audio book in just three seconds.

“This is great news for Mansfield,” said Richard Hall, of Openreach. “It’s a real coup for the town to be at the forefront of the rollout of ultrafast broadband. Our engineers will soon begin installing the network, and it will take a few months before people are able to use it.”

Openreach is Britain’s digital network business that works on behalf of hundreds of communications providers, such as Sky, BT, Vodafone and TalkTalk. Its fibre broadband network is the biggest in the UK

“Developing G.fast and Fibre-To-The-Premises (FTTP) technology is a key part of our work,” added Mr Hall. “Faster broadband speeds are more important than ever, and we’re sure that our new network will play an important part in the future success of Mansfield and the rest of the UK.”

Peter Bell, director for network solutions and operations at Openreach, said: “The UK is ahead of its major European neighbours when it comes to broadband, and we’re doing everything we can to meet changing customer demands.”

Significant work has already been completed in other parts of Nottinghamshire, where Openreach has made fibre broadband, with speeds of up to 80Mpbs, available to more than 400,000 premises in a partnership with the county council.