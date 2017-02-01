Mansfield charity named as one of best in UK for apprentices

A grassroots charity, based in Mansfield, has been recognised as one of the leading apprenticeship employers in the country.

A Place To Call Our Own (APTCOO), initially formed by a small group of parents in 1991, provides information, advice and access to specialist help for youngsters with disabilities and complex needs.

But since opening its doors to apprentices who have been able to learn skills and receive training, it has built a successful partnership with young people starting out in their careers. And now APTCOO has been named as one of the top 100 employers at the National Apprenticeship Awards, held in London.

Chief executive officer Carol Burkitt described the highly-commended award as “a monumental achievement” and added: “We are thrilled to receive an award that recognises the value of growing your own talent. We are a committed employer and, together with our apprentices, who have become role models for other young people, we have made a significant contribution to the workforce, community and local economy.”

APTCOO set up their apprenticeship programme in conjunction with Nottinghamshire County Council and the training organisation, Prostart.