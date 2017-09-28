Mansfield CCTV operator praised for preventing potential stabbing

A hero Mansfield CCTV operator who helped track an armed robber and prevent another knife crime has been honoured.

Mike Turnbull has been commended by Kate Allsop, Mansfield mayor, for his work.

He trawled through hours of CCTV footage to help police identify a man who carried out a knifepoint robbery in the town in August.

Mrs Allsop said: “While police could not trace the offenders at the time of the offence, the CCTV operators were able to identify them, their vehicle used and direction of travel, including the driving of the vehicle the wrong way up a one-way street.”

Mike’s observation skills and experience also helped avert a potential knife crime one Saturday night in July when he spotted a group of men acting suspiciously.

Zooming in on them on the town centre cameras, he was able to see one man had a long bladed knife up his sleeve and alerted the police.

He was also able to work out from the cameras who the likely victim was going to be and was able to help direct the police and enable them to intervene before the two men met.

Mrs Allsop said: “A serious incident was only seconds away as the suspect and potential victim were about to meet but, thanks to Mick’s help, the police were able to detain the knife carrier just in time. I feel safer knowing Mick is there watching.”