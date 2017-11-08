Mansfield care home hits back over CQC rating

A care home that has served the community for more than 20 years and supports people with dementia has been placed in special measures after being rated as inadequate.

Nightingale Care Home in Mansfield provides residential and nursing care, support and treatment for up to 49 people, some of whom are living with dementia.

The Care Quality Commission had called for changes to be made following an inspection in January, but a follow-up inspection in August stated that “the provider had not effectively implemented or monitored the actions identified.”

The report was published at the end of October. It stated that the service was not deemed “safe” and that patients’ care records did not always contain an accurate and up to date account of their needs and how these were being met.

Concerns were also raised about whether staff had received training in safeguarding and that while patients were supported to eat, improvements were required to ensure that people were drinking sufficient amounts of fluid when needed.

It said that patients were supported by staff who were caring; however people could not always be assured that sufficient care was taken to maintain their dignity. The report said: “The overall rating for this service is ‘inadequate’ and the service is therefore in special measures.”

Dr Solo Nagra, director of Midland Healthcare Limited, which runs the home, said: “We believe that the recent inspection report, published by the regulator, is inconsistent and contradictory and does not accurately reflect the evidence available to support that residents receive person-centred care which enhances their quality of life The report also contradicts the views of the residents and their relatives whose opinion is that the care provided is of a good quality.”