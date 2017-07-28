Mansfield car dealer digs deep in aid of King’s Mill

Car dealership Pentagon Mansfield has donated £3,000 toward a new parent and family room on the children’s ward at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton.

In addition to staff contributions and fundraising, Pentagon, on Sutton Road, asked customers for a voluntary £5 donation with every purchase made. Pictured are King’s Mill volunteers’ chairman Jill Smallwood, left, deputy ward leader Rob Gullitt-Smith and Pentagon’s Hollie Fensome.

Hollie Fensome, of Pentagon, comments: “We’re delighted with the amount we’ve raised for King’s Mill Hospital’s children’s ward.

“The work the hospital does is absolutely amazing and the money raised will make a huge difference in transforming the parent and family room.

“We want to say a massive thank you to everybody who got involved with our fundraising efforts, and particularly to our customers for their continued generosity.

“We’ve had such a positive response from everyone, and it’s been really moving to see people’s willingness to support such a worthwhile cause. We cherish our position in the community, and we are always keen to support where we can.”

Sarah Limb, ward leader at King’s Mill, said: “We would like to extend a huge thank you to everyone at Pentagon Mansfield.

“Your donations go a long way to supporting the work we do and ensuring families have access to some of the best facilities at difficult and challenging times.

“The parent and family room is an invaluable resource for those on the ward and improvement to our services is of the upmost importance, but we wouldn’t be able to do it without donations such as that from Pentagon Mansfield.”