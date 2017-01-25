Mansfield burglars caught on dashcam jailed

Dashcam footage helped secure the conviction of two burglars in Mansfield who have been jailed for a combined total of more than eight years.

John Shaw, 36, of Mansfield Road, Sutton and Sefton Brown, 37, formerly of David Street, Kirkby, burgled an elderly couple’s house in Chesterfield Road South on July 27 last year.

Shaw, who was found guilty of burglary, was jailed for four years and six months.

Brown, who pleaded guilty to burglary, was jailed for three years and eight months.

Leicester Crown Court heard how the victims had their front door open because of the heat. A short time later they noticed a wallet had been taken from their hallway.

They realised they had been burgled after a passing motorist stopped at their home to tell them she had seen two men acting suspiciously and entering their front garden – which she had recorded on her dashcam.

The court heard she had continued to record the men walking down the road and looking through the stolen wallet before they threw items into a bin. When she searched the bin she found photos from the victim’s wallet.

Speaking after Shaw and Brown were sentenced today (Wednesday, January 25), Detective Constable Luke Todd, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These were vulnerable victims who should have felt safe and secure in their own home.

“I’m pleased with the sentences given which go to show that we will pursue those who commit burglary.

“The judge also commended the actions of the witnesses in securing the evidence which helped massively with proving the case.”