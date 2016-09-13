Mansfield burglar told he could die in jail

A prolific burglar who climbed through the window of a flat while the vulnerable occupant slept has been told he could end up dying behind bars.

Drug-using Luke Freeman, of Mappleton Drive, was caught when his DNA was found at the property in Mansfield when he sneaked through the bathroom window in the middle of the night.

He had cut himself as he entered the building.

The 62-year-old occupant, who has mental health difficulties and alcohol dependency, was asleep when Freeman took a coat, tobacco, mobile phone and house keys.

Freeman had also taken a black suitcase with him to the scene, but then left it behind.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court, Freeman, 31, admitted burgling the flat on October 22 last year.

Prosecutor David Webster said within two days of the burglary the SIM card from the stolen mobile had been sold to an associate of the accused for £20.

Freeman has nine previous dwelling burglaries to his name.

It was heard that Freeman had appeared in court on 39 occasions for 84 offences with the crimes including non-dwelling burglaries, theft and drugs offences.

Matthew Smith, mitigating, said there was a distinct lack of sophistication for the latest offence, there was no ransacking and no confrontation at the flat.

“He presents as much older than 31. No doubt because he has been ravaged by druover time.”

He stressed Freeman was continuing to deal with his drug issues.

Judge Stuart Rafferty QC told him: “You are getting too old for this.

“In the blink of an eye, if you commit another burglary, you will be 50, and very shortly after that you will be 60 and then, if you simply keep going, you will die inside.

“With your record you are just looking up the wrong end of the barrel before you start.”

Judge Rafferty asked Freeman of the burglary: “You have got to ask yourself was it worth it?”

Freeman replied: “No”.

He was jailed for three years.