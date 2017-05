Firefighters are currently battling a blaze at two buildings used as a waste management and recycling centre.

Crews from Mansfield, Ashfield, Blidworth and the specialist rescue unit from Newark were called to the blaze on Sheepbridge Lane shortly before 3am today.

At 7am, a Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said both single-floor buildings were 'well alight' and cylinders with an 'unknown content' were involved.

The incident is still ongoing.

Keep checking back for updates.