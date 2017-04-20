Mansfield boozer threatened to “knock out” cops

A Mansfield man threatened to knock police officers out when he was found drunk in the street, a court heard.

Police were called to Bridge Street, at 5pm, on March 21, where Shane Harris was intoxicated and being restrained from lunging at another man.

“He shouted: What the f*** are you going to do? I am a f****** Harris. I will knock you out,” said Ali Zaki, prosecuting.

“He continued to be abusive. A small bag of cannabis was found on him at the police station.”

Harris, 36, of Pelham Street, admitted being drunk and disorderly, and possessing the Class B drug, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He had a previous conviction for a public order offence in 2011.

He was fined a total of £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.