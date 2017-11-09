Mansfield and district crime report for the week to November 9.

Crimes reported over the past 7 days, 12:00 2nd November - 12:00 9th November 2017.

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

Berry Hill

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Saturday morning a car parked in a car park on The Rodery was entered by unknown means and a rucksack containing a phone and a laptop were stolen.

Overnight on Monday the side panels of a Vauxhall van parked on Stone Bank were stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday the driver’s side window of a car parked on Berry Hill Road was smashed.

Broomhill

Burglary other than dwelling:

On Thursday 2nd a shed on Mount Street was entered after the padlock was broken off. A man’s black and red racing bike was taken.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Saturday morning a car parked on George Street was entered after a window was broken, a wallet containing cash and a driving licence was taken.

Church Warsop

Burglary other than dwelling:

On an exact date unknown the shed of a property on Mansfield Road, Spion Kop, was entered after the lock was removed. A number of items were taken, including a box of fishing tackle and a man’s mountain bike.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

The rear window of a car parked on Wood Lane was shattered overnight on Sunday.

Cumberlands

Burglary dwelling:

A resident of Simpson Road reported that, at an exact date unknown, an offender had entered his house, possibly via an insecure window. Nothing was taken in the incident.

Eakring

Burglary other than dwelling:

On Sunday afternoon a group of youths were witnessed damaging and breaking into two business premises on Southwell Road East, nothing was reported as stolen.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Monday the door trims were removed from a car parked on Little Barn Lane.

Ladybrook

Theft from a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Sunday morning a car parked on Browning Street was broken into after the driver’s window was broken. A wallet containing cash, cards and documentation was stolen from the vehicle.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

The wing mirror of a car parked on Rhodes Walk was deliberately damaged twice in the past week.

Lindhurst

Burglary other than dwelling:

Overnight on Wednesday cable was stolen from porta-cabins on business premises on Oak Tree Lane.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Sunday the front driver’s tyre of a car parked on Trowell Court was slashed.

Oak Tree

Burglary dwelling:

On Tuesday afternoon two males were reported for entering a flat in shared accommodation on Fritchley Court without the permission of the tenant.

Pleasley Hill/Bull Farm

Burglary dwelling:

Overnight on Saturday a house on Bagshaw Street was entered after the front door was left unlocked, an amount of cash was stolen from a wallet.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Thursday 2nd the wing mirror glass and some plastic trims were stolen from a van parked on Cobden Place.

Portland

Burglary dwelling:

A boarded up property on Nottingham Road was broken into overnight on Thursday 2nd after boards were removed, nothing appears to have be taken.

Burglary other than dwelling:

On Saturday afternoon a unit on the King’s Mill Industrial Estate was broken into after a glass panel was removed from a door. Overnight on Saturday another unit on the same industrial estate was entered after the door was forced open. On Sunday night a third unit on the estate was entered after a window was smashed.

An attempt was made to break into business premises on Victoria Street. The offender fled when the alarm went off, leaving behind a bag containing his tools. The incident was captured on CCTV at 01:00 on the morning of Thursday 9th.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Friday morning a car parked on St. Crispin’s Court was broken into after the passenger window was broken. An amount of cash was taken from the glove compartment.

On Tuesday afternoon the wing mirrors were stolen from a motorcycle parked on the Portland Retail Park.

Overnight on Wednesday a car parked on Mountview Close was broken into by unknown means. A number of tools were taken, along with sunglasses and a coat.

Priory

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

The windscreen of a car parked in a car park on the High Street was smashed overnight on Saturday.

Ravensdale

Burglary dwelling:

On Sunday afternoon a male was witnessed breaking a window and the entering a house on Gladstone Street. Police attended and an arrest was made.

An attempt was made to enter a house on Alcock Avenue on Tuesday while the resident was out, the door was damaged in the incident.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 2nd the bonnet of a car parked on Nursery Court was scratched and walked upon.

On Saturday afternoon a car parked on Woodhouse Road was deliberately scratched.

Robin Hood

Theft from a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Tuesday morning two males were witnessed trying to break into a van parked on Vale Road. Entry was not gained but the side trims were stolen from the vehicle.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

The driver’s front tyre of a car parked on Baker Road was slashed overnight on Saturday.

Town Centre

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

The internal partition of a taxi on Clumber Street was punched by an aggressive customer in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A car parked on Dame Flogan Street was damaged on Friday morning, the windscreen was smashed in the incident.

Other News/Appeals:

Warning from Trading Standards

We have had a report of a male cold calling offering gardening services in the NG18 3 area of Mansfield.

The couple that reported it have been the victim of a previous doorstep crime and it is believed that the male may have been targeting them as they did not see him go to any other houses on their street.

They received a knock on the door yesterday and they were handed a business leaflet with the details Premier Gardening and Home Improvements and a telephone number. They refused to have any work done and the male left. Checks have shown that the phone number given is linked to a previous rogue trader incident so please be aware that they may be operating in your area. The persons targetted were unable to provide any further details in terms of description etc.

Winter is coming - Cycle safety

Evenings are getting darker as we get closer to the winter months and the clocks went back overnight, therefore we want to remind you how you can stay safe on the roads.

Cycling during winter

Invest in some good quality winter clothing, as getting cold and wet doesn’t make for a good riding experience, plus it could also affect your riding ability. Ensuring you have the right clothing for winter cycling will help you keep warm and dry.

Hi-viz clothing is very effective at making you visible at night.

Add reflective items to body parts that move, i.e. shoes with reflective strips, reflective wrist bands and gloves.

Wear a rear light on your back pack or your helmet for extra visibility. The additional height of the light will be at eye level for most motorists.

Please ensure your bike has working illuminated front and rear lights between sunset and sunrise and during periods of reduced visibility.

For more information to keep safe this winter please visit our website: https://www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/advice/dark-night-safety-advice-for-cyclists