Mansfield and district crime report for the week to November 2.

Crimes reported over the past 7 days, 12:00 hours 26th October - 12:00 hours 2nd November 2017.

The information contains details of burglary and autocrime in the Mansfield District.

Berry Hill

Autocrime

On 29/10/2017 unknown persons have attempted to gain entry to a vehicle on Woodside Avenue. No entry was gained and nothing taken.

Burglary dwelling

On 01/11/2017 on Dorchester Drive unknown persons have gained entry to a dwelling and made an untidy search of the property stealing jewellery

Broomhill

Nothing to report

Eakring

Theft

A property on Hall Street has had the copper piping removed from the outside.

Burglary Dwelling

On 01/11/2017 an unknown male entered insecure back door. Nothing was stolen from the address however please secure doors.

Burglary non dwelling

On 29/10/2017 an allotment at Eakring road was broken into with an untidy dearch of the premises.

Forest Town East

Burglary non dwelling

On 29/10/2017 two commercial preises have been attacked with items taken from within.

Grange Farm

Nothing to report

Ladybrook

Autocrime

The trims from a vehicle parked on Harrison Road were stolen overnight on the 02/11/2017

Theft of Motor Vehicle

On 28/10/2017 a white ford transit van was stolen from the Bancroft Lane area of Mansfield.

Leeming

Autocrime

The registration plates were removed from a vehicle on Leeming Lane South. Caller is uncertain of exact date they were removed.

Lindhurst

Burglary other than dwelling:

On 28/10/2017 unknown persons have broken into a shed on Newark Way and removed a modified red Landrover mountain bike.

Criminal Damage:

On 30/10/2017 bins have been set on fire on Walesby Court

On 29/10/2017 a car was damaged outside Scarrignton Court.

Oak Tree

Burglary Dwelling

On 01/11/2017 unknown male entered insure rear door of property on Mappleton Drive. No items were stolen.

Autocrime

On 01/11/2017 number plates were stolen from a vehicle. The plates could have been taken while the vehicle was in a number of places in the Mansfield area.

Pleasley Hill/Bull Farm

Nothing to report

Portland

Burglary other than dwelling:

On 31/11/2017 two commercial properties were attacked where window pane was removed and property entered. The locks were drilled at the other premises however no entry gained.

On 01/11/2017 scaffolding was stolen from a lockup on Victoria Street.

Over a week period unknown offenders gained access to a garage and stole a mountain bike on Waverley Road, Mansfield.

Over a two day period the rear door was forced to a commercial premise on Kings Mill Industrial Estate.

Priory

Autocrime

On 31/10/2017 number plates stolen from a vehicle that was parked on old Mill Lane Industrial estate.

During the early hours of 29/10/2017 reports from members of the public that a male was going up and down the street looking into cars. A male was arrested from the scene.

Overnight 28/10/2017 a vehicle was stolen from Newhaven Avenue by unknown means.

Ravensdale

Autocrime

On 27/10/2017 car stolen from Recreation Street where the window was forced. The car was later recovered some distance away.

On 28/10/2017 car stolen from Gladstone Street where window was forced. The vehicle has not yet been recovered.

Robin Hood

Nothing to report

Sherwood

Burglary other than dwelling:

On 31/10/2017 a shed was broken into on West Bank Avenue with two push bikes stolen.

Autocrime

On 30/10/2017 motorcycle stolen from Norwell Court.

Town centre

Burglary other than dwelling

Over a 5 day period a unoccupied commercial premises was attacked. Entry was gained on the first occasion but no entry gained on the subsequent occasion.

On 28/10/2017 the lock was forced to a shed on St John Street. Nothing stolen but items were moved.

Warsop

Nothing to report

Other News/Appeals:

Warning after distraction burglary spate

Elderly and vulnerable residents are being warned to be vigilant after a spate of distraction burglaries in Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Police officers are advising them not to answer the door to any unexpected callers and report anything suspicious.

We are also urging people living near to elderly residents to keep an eye out for their neighbours.

The recent cases have involved people claiming to be from the council or the water board, doing gardening or guttering work, and even checking homes after a gas explosion. The victims are distracted while an accomplice steals items from within the address.

The message is simple - if you are not expecting someone coming to your home, don’t answer the door. Official callers will always make an appointment in advance.

If anyone sees anything suspicious, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.