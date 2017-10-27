Mansfield and district crime report for the week up to Ocober 26 sent on behalf of Mansfield District Commander Nick Butler.

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

Berry Hill

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Monday afternoon two vans on a building site on Nottingham Road were broken into and tools stolen.

Broomhill

Burglary other than dwelling:

A house on Rosemary Street was entered through a broken door on an exact date not known, a computer hard drive was stolen.

On Sunday afternoon a house on Westfield Close was entered, possibly with keys that had been stolen from a gym at an earlier date. Collectable stamps were taken.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Saturday the exhaust was stolen from a car parked in a car park on Westfield Lane.

Cumberlands

Burglary dwelling:

Overnight on Saturday the garage of a house on Somersall Street was broken into and tools stolen. The wheelie bin was also taken.

Burglary other than dwelling:

Overnight on Wednesday two sheds on Brick Kiln Lane were broken into after the locks were broken off. A black Dewalt drill in a black case was stolen, along with two children’s bikes, a fishing tackle box and a number of small value items. On the same night a shed belonging to a property on Farndon Way was also broken into by breaking off the padlock and two adult mountain bikes were taken.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Wednesday a brick was thrown through the windscreen of a car parked on Ladybrook Lane.

Eakring

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Two tyres were slashed on a car parked on Beaumont Avenue at an exact time and date unknown.

Forest Town West

Theft of a motor vehicle:

A white Ford Transit van was stolen from outside a property on Rowan Close on Wednesday morning.

Grange Farm

Burglary dwelling:

In the early hours of Tuesday morning offenders entered a house on Grange Avenue and stole house and car keys. The offenders then stole the car, a blue Hyundai Comfort.

Ladybrook

Burglary other than dwelling:

In the early hours of Sunday morning the outbuilding of a house on Jenford Street was broken into by pulling off the door and four alloy wheels were taken.

Overnight on Tuesday the shed of a house on Goldsmith Street was broken into by forcing the lock, nothing appears to have been stolen.

Leeming

Theft from a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Wednesday morning a vehicle parked on Foxglove Grove was broken into by unknown means. Two smoke alarms, a security light and sunglasses were taken.

Lindhurst

Burglary other than dwelling:

The shed of a property on Barton Court was broken into by forcing the door, two hedge strimmers were taken.

Oak Tree

Theft from a motor vehicle:

The rear number plate of a car parked on Osmaston Walk was stolen overnight on Friday.

Pleasley Hill/Bull Farm

Burglary other than dwelling:

Premises on the Pleasley Vale Business Park were entered at some time on Thursday 12th and a float containing cash was stolen.

Portland

Burglary other than dwelling:

Overnight on Thursday there was an attempt to enter premises on the Acorn Business Park, a fence and a door were damaged in the incident.

A caravan parked on the King’s Mill Industrial Estate was broken into at an exact time and date unknown. The interior of the caravan was damaged and a number of fittings taken, including the television and the awning.

Theft of a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Tuesday a white Ford Transit van was stolen from outside a property on Hillsway Crescent.

Priory

Burglary other than dwelling:

In the early hours of Saturday morning there was an attempt to break into a garage on Priory Road, a lock was damaged in the incident.

Ravensdale

Burglary other than dwelling:

Shared accommodation on Woodhouse Road was entered through a broken door at an exact time not known, nothing was stolen.

Robin Hood

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Monday afternoon a car parked on The Green was damaged in a domestic incident, the driver’s side window was smashed in the incident.

On Tuesday morning the windscreen of a car parked on Lawrence Avenue was smashed, footprints were visible on the bonnet of the vehicle.

Sherwood

Burglary dwelling:

An elderly resident of Burlington Drive reported the theft of an amount of cash that she was keeping in her home.

Burglary other than dwelling:

Vacant premises on West Hill Drive were broken into at an exact time not known, nothing was stolen but a door was damaged in the incident.

Theft of a motor vehicle:

On Sunday morning a red and black motorcycle parked on Westfield Lane was stolen.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

A car parked on the driveway of a house on Blackshale Road was entered by unknown means overnight on Sunday, the satnav and a phone charger cable were stolen.

Overnight on Monday a car parked on Main Bright Road was entered after the owner had left it unlocked, sweets and small change were taken. During the same night a car parked on Debdale Way was entered by unknown means and a search made, nothing was reported as stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On the morning of Thursday 26th a car parked on Rosemary Street was deliberately scratched along one side.

Other News/Appeals:

Warning after distraction burglary spate

Elderly and vulnerable residents are being warned to be vigilant after a spate of distraction burglaries in Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Police officers are advising them not to answer the door to any unexpected callers and report anything suspicious.

We are also urging people living near to elderly residents to keep an eye out for their neighbours.

It comes after five distraction burglaries between October 14 and 18, when previously there had been just once since the start of September.

The offences have happened in Forest Town, Lowdham, Cotgrave, Ollerton and Mansfield, and in each one the burglars have used similar distraction techniques, claiming to be doing official work in the area before they or an accomplice steal from their homes. The recent cases have involved people claiming to be from the council or the water board, doing gardening or guttering work, and even checking homes after a gas explosion.

The message is simple - if you are not expecting someone coming to your home, don’t answer the door. Official callers will always make an appointment in advance.

If anyone sees anything suspicious, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

