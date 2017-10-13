Mansfield and district crime report for the week to Thursday October 12 , sent on behalf of Mansfield District Commander Nick Butler.

Crimes reported over the past 7 days, from noon on October 5- 12.

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

Church Warsop

Burglary dwelling:

A resident of Mansfield Road, Spion Kop, reported that a bank card had been taken from the kitchen, the card was used a number of times for small transactions before the theft was noticed.

Theft of a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday a blue Ford Fiesta was stolen from a car park on Carter Lane, Warsop Vale. On the same night a grey Renault panel van was stolen from a lay-by next to Clumber Park.

Forest Town East

Burglary dwelling:

Over the weekend there was an attempt to enter an empty property under renovation on Fourth Avenue. A patio door was damaged by offenders.

Forest Town West

Theft from a motor vehicle:

At midday on Thursday 5th a car parked on Pump Hollow Road was broken into by smashing the driver’s window, a carrier bag containing paperwork was taken.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Friday afternoon a car parked on Fulmar Close was deliberately scratched.

Ladybrook

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

A resident of Bancroft Lane has been the victim of criminal damage to her car on three occasions in recent weeks.

Lindhurst

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Friday the owner returned to his car, which had been parked on Second Avenue, to find that the vehicle had been moved a distance down the road and there was damage to a rear door handle.

Pleasley Hill

Burglary dwelling:

Overnight on Monday a fast food outlet on Chesterfield Road North was broken into and a till containing cash was stolen. There was an attempt to enter another fast food outlet next door, however in this case entry was not gained.

Portland

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 5th an attempt was made to break into a car on Derby Street, entry was not gained.

On Monday afternoon a van parked on Mansfield Leisure Park was broken into after offenders smashed the passenger side window. A number of items were stolen, including a mobile phone and some tools. The items had been hidden from view.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Tuesday evening a car driving along Rock Hill was hit by an egg causing damage to a door.

Priory

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Friday morning a car parked on the Old Mill Lane industrial estate was deliberately scratched along one side.

In the early hours of Saturday morning an offender was witness kicking off the wing mirrors of a number of cars on Park Road. A male was arrested at the scene.

On Friday evening two males were witnessed throwing a bottle at a car parked on Yorke Street, causing damage to the driver’s side door.

On Monday night the windscreen of a car parked on Butt Lane was smashed.

Ravensdale

Burglary dwelling:

On Wednesday morning £100 was stolen from a resident of Blake Crescent after he had invited the male offender, who had been working on the street, into the house to access water.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Wednesday afternoon a Bosch drill was stolen from a van parked on Gladstone Street.

Sherwood

Burglary other than dwelling:

Over the weekend amour cabling was stripped and stolen from a construction company on West Hill Drive.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Wednesday evening a resident of Debdale Gate disturbed a male who was breaking into his van after having forced open the rear doors. A number of tools were stolen from the van.

Town Centre

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Sunday afternoon the rear window of a car parked on St. John Street was smashed by a group of teenagers using a slate.

On Wednesday afternoon a female offender was witnessed damaging cars parked on Quaker Way.

Warsop Birklands

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Both number plates were taken from a car parked on Sherwood Street overnight on Thursday 5th.

Overnight on Sunday the spare wheel was stolen from a van parked on Bainbridge Road.

Other News/Appeals:

Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old boy was assaulted in Mansfield Woodhouse on 26 August 2017. At around 11pm, at the junction of Swan Lane and Oxclose Lane, the victim got off the bus and walked down the street before being followed and attacked. A man then left the scene in a black car.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, of a muscly build and in his mid to late 20’s. He was wearing a grey top. It’s believed another white man was in the area at the time and may have seen what happened.

If anyone has any information, or may have been in the area at the time of the incident, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 1072 of 26 August 2017.