Mansfield and district crime report sent on behalf of Mansfield District Commander Nick Butler, for the week to Thursday October 5.
Crimes reported over the past 7 days, 12:00 28th September - 12:00 5th October 2017.
Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.
Berry Hill
Burglary dwelling:
On Wednesday evening a house on Clifford Street was entered and a television and stereo were taken from the property.
Burglary other than dwelling:
The garage of a property on Portland Street was entered via a boarded window, two bicycles and a number of power tools were taken.
Theft from a motor vehicle:
Overnight on Friday a car parked on Gedling Street was entered by unknown means and cables and a blue disability parking badge were stolen.
Broomhill
Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:
On Monday afternoon a named offender was witnessed to throw a large pole at a school bus parked on Westfield Lane.
Cumberlands
Burglary other than dwelling:
A Mountfield lawnmower was stolen from the garage of a house on Westfield Lane on Friday night, the door of the garage was unlocked.
Theft from a motor vehicle:
A vehicle parked on Pye Avenue was entered overnight on Thursday 28th and a number of small items stolen, the car had been left unlocked.
Overnight on Friday a car parked on Allington Drive was broken into after offenders smashed the front passenger window. An empty bag was taken from the vehicle.
Church Warsop
Burglary dwelling:
On Sunday afternoon a resident of Perlethorpe Avenue left his front door open for a few minutes. While he was out an offender entered the house and stole a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone.
Eakring
Burglary dwelling:
An empty flat on Hall Street was broken into on Wednesday afternoon. A window was smashed and damage caused to a water pipe which resulted in flooding of the property.
Theft from a motor vehicle:
In the early hours of Friday morning a male offender was witnessed breaking into a van on Normanton Drive, tools were stolen in the incident. A van parked on Bedford Avenue was broken into on the same morning and again tools were stolen.
Forest Town East
Theft from a motor vehicle:
On Monday evening a white Ford Fiesta was stolen from outside a property on First Avenue.
Ladybrook
Burglary other than dwelling:
Overnight on Monday a shed on Holden Street was forced open and a bicycle stolen.
Theft from a motor vehicle:
On Sunday evening a car parked on St. John’s Place was broken into after the driver’s side window was smashed, a handbag containing bank cards and a mobile phone were stolen.
Over the weekend a car parked on Ladybrook Lane was entered by unknown means and a dashboard camera stolen along with a blue disabled badge.
Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:
At some time on Tuesday a car parked on Frank Avenue was deliberately scratched along one side.
Leeming
Burglary dwelling:
The rear door of a house on Rushpool Avenue was forced open on Saturday afternoon, a gold watch and cash were taken from the property.
Theft from a motor vehicle:
On Friday evening a sat-nav was stolen from a car parked on Marples Avenue.
Overnight on Friday a passport was stolen from a car parked on Meadow Bank, the vehicle had been left unlocked.
Lindhurst
Burglary dwelling:
On an exact date unknown house keys were stolen from inside a house on Fiskerton Court, the locks have now been changed at the property.
Oak Tree
Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:
On Sunday afternoon a brick was thrown through the window of a car parked on Ling Forest Court.
Portland
Theft from a motor vehicle:
On Sunday afternoon a van parked on the Mansfield Leisure Park was broken into and a number of tools stolen, including a DeWalt drill set and an SDS drill.
Priory
Theft of a motor vehicle:
A black VW Golf parked on the driveway of a property on Gladstone Street was stolen on Monday night.
Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:
On Friday afternoon a car parked on Warsop Road was deliberately scratched along one side.
Ravensdale
Burglary dwelling:
At lunchtime on Saturday two unknown males forced open the front door of a house on Terrace Road and then fled without taking anything when disturbed by the occupants.
Sherwood
Theft of a motor vehicle:
Overnight on Monday a silver Peugeot parked on Clumber Drive was stolen.
Theft from a motor vehicle:
On the afternoon of Thursday 28th springs and shock absorbers were stolen from a car parked on Perlethorpe Avenue, the car had been left unsecured.
Town Centre
Burglary other than dwelling:
Overnight on Tuesday a quantity of alcohol was stolen from a Leeming Street business. On Tuesday evening a brick was thrown through the window of business premises on White Hart Street in an attempt to enter the building.
Theft from a motor vehicle:
Overnight on Thursday 29th a car parked outside a public house in the town centre was broken into and house keys stolen from the vehicle.
Warsop Birklands
Theft of a motor vehicle:
A white Ford Transit pick-up truck was stolen from outside a house on Portland Street overnight on Saturday.
Other News/Appeals:
Message ends.
Inspector Nick Butler
Mansfield District Commander
