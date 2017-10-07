Mansfield and district crime report sent on behalf of Mansfield District Commander Nick Butler, for the week to Thursday October 5.

Crimes reported over the past 7 days, 12:00 28th September - 12:00 5th October 2017.

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

Berry Hill

Burglary dwelling:

On Wednesday evening a house on Clifford Street was entered and a television and stereo were taken from the property.

Burglary other than dwelling:

The garage of a property on Portland Street was entered via a boarded window, two bicycles and a number of power tools were taken.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday a car parked on Gedling Street was entered by unknown means and cables and a blue disability parking badge were stolen.

Broomhill

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Monday afternoon a named offender was witnessed to throw a large pole at a school bus parked on Westfield Lane.

Cumberlands

Burglary other than dwelling:

A Mountfield lawnmower was stolen from the garage of a house on Westfield Lane on Friday night, the door of the garage was unlocked.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

A vehicle parked on Pye Avenue was entered overnight on Thursday 28th and a number of small items stolen, the car had been left unlocked.

Overnight on Friday a car parked on Allington Drive was broken into after offenders smashed the front passenger window. An empty bag was taken from the vehicle.

Church Warsop

Burglary dwelling:

On Sunday afternoon a resident of Perlethorpe Avenue left his front door open for a few minutes. While he was out an offender entered the house and stole a Samsung Galaxy mobile phone.

Eakring

Burglary dwelling:

An empty flat on Hall Street was broken into on Wednesday afternoon. A window was smashed and damage caused to a water pipe which resulted in flooding of the property.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Friday morning a male offender was witnessed breaking into a van on Normanton Drive, tools were stolen in the incident. A van parked on Bedford Avenue was broken into on the same morning and again tools were stolen.

Forest Town East

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Monday evening a white Ford Fiesta was stolen from outside a property on First Avenue.

Ladybrook

Burglary other than dwelling:

Overnight on Monday a shed on Holden Street was forced open and a bicycle stolen.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Sunday evening a car parked on St. John’s Place was broken into after the driver’s side window was smashed, a handbag containing bank cards and a mobile phone were stolen.

Over the weekend a car parked on Ladybrook Lane was entered by unknown means and a dashboard camera stolen along with a blue disabled badge.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

At some time on Tuesday a car parked on Frank Avenue was deliberately scratched along one side.

Leeming

Burglary dwelling:

The rear door of a house on Rushpool Avenue was forced open on Saturday afternoon, a gold watch and cash were taken from the property.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Friday evening a sat-nav was stolen from a car parked on Marples Avenue.

Overnight on Friday a passport was stolen from a car parked on Meadow Bank, the vehicle had been left unlocked.

Lindhurst

Burglary dwelling:

On an exact date unknown house keys were stolen from inside a house on Fiskerton Court, the locks have now been changed at the property.

Oak Tree

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Sunday afternoon a brick was thrown through the window of a car parked on Ling Forest Court.

Portland

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Sunday afternoon a van parked on the Mansfield Leisure Park was broken into and a number of tools stolen, including a DeWalt drill set and an SDS drill.

Priory

Theft of a motor vehicle:

A black VW Golf parked on the driveway of a property on Gladstone Street was stolen on Monday night.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Friday afternoon a car parked on Warsop Road was deliberately scratched along one side.

Ravensdale

Burglary dwelling:

At lunchtime on Saturday two unknown males forced open the front door of a house on Terrace Road and then fled without taking anything when disturbed by the occupants.

Sherwood

Theft of a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Monday a silver Peugeot parked on Clumber Drive was stolen.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On the afternoon of Thursday 28th springs and shock absorbers were stolen from a car parked on Perlethorpe Avenue, the car had been left unsecured.

Town Centre

Burglary other than dwelling:

Overnight on Tuesday a quantity of alcohol was stolen from a Leeming Street business. On Tuesday evening a brick was thrown through the window of business premises on White Hart Street in an attempt to enter the building.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 29th a car parked outside a public house in the town centre was broken into and house keys stolen from the vehicle.

Warsop Birklands

Theft of a motor vehicle:

A white Ford Transit pick-up truck was stolen from outside a house on Portland Street overnight on Saturday.

