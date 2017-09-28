Mansfield and district crime report for the week to Thursday September 28 sent on behalf of Mansfield District Commander Nick Butler.

Crimes reported over the past 7 days, 12:00 21st September - 12:00 28th September 2017.

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

Berry Hill

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Tuesday evening an attempt was made to break into a van parked on the driveway of a property on Anvil Court. On the same night a van parked on Bessemer Drive was broken into by forcing open the rear doors, power tools were stolen from the vehicle.

Broomhill

Theft from a motor vehicle:

A mobile phone case and sunglasses were taken from a car parked on Arundel Court, a window was smashed in the incident.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Monday evening two males were witnessed throwing a beer can at a car, causing a dent to the bonnet.

Church Warsop

Burglary dwelling:

At an exact time and date unknown an attempt was made to enter a house on Meden Glen. The panel of a door showed signs of deliberate damage but entry was not gained.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Wednesday four vans were broken into in the area, on Bishop’s Walk, Jackson Terrace, Elkesley Road and Barn Owl Close. In one incident three male offenders wearing balaclavas were seen leaving in a dark grey or silver hatchback car. A number of tools were stolen in the incidents and damaged caused to vehicles.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

A car parked on Sookholme Road was deliberately scratched along one side on Thursday 21st.

Overnight on Tuesday the door of a car parked on Tissington Avenue was damaged during a possible attempt to break into the vehicle.

Eakring

Burglary dwelling:

At an exact time and date unknown the garage of a house on Empire Street was broken into. The locking system was damaged in the incident and a cooker hob was stolen.

Overnight on Wednesday an attempt was made to enter a house on Windsor Road, causing damage to the door.

Burglary other than dwelling:

A disused hospital building on Southwell Road West was broken into on Sunday evening. Offenders gained entry by breaking a window, there was nothing of value in the building.

Overnight on Wednesday an attempt was made to enter business premises on Carter Lane, two doors and a window were damaged in the attempt.

The garage of a house on Rock Hill was broken into on Wednesday night and tools stolen, including a circular saw.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

A van parked on Maltby Road was broken into on Tuesday evening, causing damage to the driver’s door. A drill box was stolen from the vehicle.

Overnight on Wednesday a car parked on Rock Hill was broken into after offenders smashed the driver’s side window, nothing was taken in the incident. On the same night the driver’s window of a car parked on Argyle Street was also smashed, again nothing was taken.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On the afternoon of Thursday 21st a car parked on Gordon Avenue was dinted on one side.

Forest Town East

Burglary dwelling:

Overnight on Wednesday the window of a house on Clipstone Road West was damaged in an attempt to gain entry.

Burglary other than dwelling:

Kingsway Hall was broken into on Friday night after offenders forced open a window, nothing was taken.

Grange Farm

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

A car parked on Winthorpe Street was deliberately scratched on the bonnet overnight on Thursday 21st.

Ladybrook

Theft of a motor vehicle:

Over the weekend a Citroen panel van parked on Frank Avenue was stolen from outside the property.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 21st a car parked on Sylvester Street was entered by unknown means and a mobile phone and DVD player stolen. On the same night a van parked on Goodhand Crescent was also entered by unknown means and tools were stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

The boot of a car parked on Ladybrook Lane was damaged after it had apparently been walked on.

Leeming

Burglary dwelling:

An unoccupied house on Ashby Avenue was broken into at an exact time and date unknown. Cash and jewellery were taken from the property.

Oak Tree

Burglary dwelling:

Two male offenders walked into a house on Thornton Close on Friday evening and stole a purse containing cash and cards from the kitchen.

On Tuesday a resident of Middleton Court left a window open and returned to find that the window had been forced wide and damaged in an attempt to access the property.

Burglary other than dwelling:

Overnight on Friday there was an unsuccessful attempt to break into a garage on Leeming Lane South.

Pleasley Hill

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Saturday night a car parked on Booth Crescent was dented and scratched after an altercation on the street.

Portland

Burglary other than dwelling:

Over the weekend King Edward School was broken into, property taken included a television and some walkie-talkies.

Priory

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Children were witnessed jumping on the roof of a car parked on High Street, causing damage to the vehicle.

Ravensdale

Burglary dwelling:

Early on Saturday morning a driving licence, cash and a passport were taken from a house on Hibbert Road, offenders entered via an unlocked door.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

A sat-nav was taken from an unlocked car parked on Shaw Street at some time on Thursday or Friday.

Overnight on Tuesday a car parked on Sherwood Hall Road was broken into after offenders smashed the driver’s side window. Property taken included CDs, aftershave and a sat-nav.

Robin Hood

Burglary dwelling:

A resident of Worcester Avenue returned home from holiday on Monday morning to discover that the shed had been broken into and a number of power tools stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

At an exact time unknown a van parked on Park Street was deliberately damaged. Lights, the fuel cap and the mirrors were all smashed.

Sherwood

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Monday a van parked on St. John Street was broken into and various items of electrical equipment were stolen.

Overnight on Tuesday a car parked on Dunsil Avenue was broken into when offenders smashed the driver’s side window. Property taken included a wallet containing cards, cash and a driving licence.