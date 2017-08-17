Mansfield and district crime report for the week up to August 17, sent on behalf of Mansfield District Commander Nick Butler.

Crimes reported over the past 7 days, 12:00 10th August - 12:00 17th August 2017.

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

Berry Hill

Theft from a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Sunday morning a van parked on Rutland Street was entered by unknown means, a drill and paperwork were taken.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Wednesday two cars parked outside an address on Forest Road were damaged. The windscreen of one vehicle was smashed and the wing mirror of the other car broken.

Broomhill

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Sunday the driver’s door of a car parked on Howard Road was damaged and the wing mirror taken.

A car parked on Brown Street was deliberately scratched along one side on Saturday night.

On Tuesday morning a named offender punched through the rear windscreen of a car parked on Rosemary Avenue. The offender was later arrested.

On Wednesday evening the wing mirrors of two cars parked on Howard Road were damaged.

Cumberlands

Theft of a motor vehicle:

On Friday night a car which was parked on Cumberland Drive was moved to a different position on the street after the car and house keys were taken.

Eakring

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Wednesday a wallet containing cash, cards and a driving licence was taken from a car parked on Carter Lane. The vehicle had been left unlocked.

Grange Farm

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 10th the spare wheel was taken from underneath a car parked on Winthorpe Street.

Ladybrook

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Wednesday afternoon both the wing mirrors of a car parked on Ladybrook Lane were broken off. Two boys and a girl, all approximately 13 years of age, were witnessed committing the offence.

Leeming

Burglary dwelling:

On Tuesday night a house on Barley Mews was entered after the residents left the front door unlocked. A handbag containing cards and some loose change was taken.

Lindhurst

Burglary dwelling:

On Monday afternoon a house on Whatton Court was broken into after a brick was thrown through the front door, cash was taken from the property.

Theft of a motor vehicle:

A stolen car was abandoned on Newark Close on Saturday evening, an offender was arrested near to the scene.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

A car parked on Barton Court was broken into overnight on Saturday. The front passenger window was smashed and a number of CDs were taken.

Oak Tree

Theft of a motor vehicle:

On Saturday evening a car parked on the driveway of a house on Foston Close was stolen after the keys were taken from the house.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday a car parked on Willingham Court was damaged when a house brick was thrown through the rear windscreen.

A car parked outside the Oak Tree Centre was deliberately scratched on Wednesday afternoon.

Portland

Burglary dwelling:

On Monday evening property was taken from the internal office area of a shared accommodation building on Nottingham Road after the door was forced open.

Burglary other than dwelling:

Over the weekend a metal storage container on the Hermitage Park Industrial Estate was broken into after the padlock was removed. Items were disturbed but it is not known if anything was taken.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Tuesday evening a mobile phone was stolen from a taxi parked on Garden Road.

Priory

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Monday two tyres were slashed on a car parked on Burns Avenue.

Ravensdale

Burglary other than dwelling:

The outbuilding of a house on Edgar Avenue was entered by two males on Friday morning. One offender has been identified and detained by Police.

Theft of a motor vehicle:

On Saturday afternoon a red Yamaha 124 motorbike was stolen from outside a shop on Nursery Street. At some time on the same day a blue Yamaha motorbike was taken from outside a shop on Ratcliffe Gate.

Over the weekend a car parked outside a business premises on Pelham Street was stolen.

Overnight on Monday a white Triumph Tiger motorbike was stolen from outside a house on Woodhouse Road.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

An attempt was made to break into a car parked on Edgar Drive on Friday evening, the car was not damaged in the attempt.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Wednesday morning a car parked on Goodacre Street was damaged when unknown offenders threw a hammer through the rear windscreen.

Sherwood

Burglary other than dwelling:

The garage of a house on Little Debdale Lane was broken into in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Offenders entered by smashing a window. Two bikes and a socket set were stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Wednesday morning paint was thrown over a car parked on West Hill Drive.

Town Centre

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Damage was caused to the driver’s door of a car parked on Exchange Row on Monday in what may have been an attempt to break into the vehicle

Warsop Birklands

Burglary other than dwelling:

Two sheds on Bainbridge Road were entered on Wednesday night, nothing was taken.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

A car left parked overnight on the High Street on Saturday was damaged by an unknown offender using an iron bar.

Other News/Appeals:

Warning after distraction thefts targeting elderly victims

Officers are warning people to be vigilant after a series of distraction thefts targeting elderly people.

In three incidents on Thursday 10th August a man asked people to change a note for coins and when they pulled out their wallets or purses he snatched the contents.

Two incidents happened in Sutton-in-Ashfield and the third incident occurred on Church Drive, Mansfield. All the victims were elderly.

The suspect is described as an Eastern European man with short dark hair.

Anyone who witnessed the thefts, or has any information, is asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Help us in the fight against modern slavery

Every day vulnerable people become the victims of trafficking. Often in pursuit of a better life, they are abused and forced into slavery, and whether it’s because they feel ashamed or because they are threatened, they aren’t able to escape or get help.

Modern slavery is a crime that affects people in every town and every city, both in the UK and worldwide. If you see something which doesn’t feel right please tell us.

It may be someone who is afraid, injured, or who seems to have someone else controlling them. You may spot patterns of people being moved around or being forced into work against their will. If you’re concerned please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700, and they will record your report and investigate. If someone is vulnerable and in danger, they will be safeguarded and given help.