Mansfield and district crime report for the week up to July 20, sent on behalf of Mansfield District Commander Nick Butler.

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

Berry Hill

Burglary dwelling:

In the early hours of Monday morning a resident of Berry Hill Mews reported that offenders had tried the door of their property and were entering the gardens of neighbouring properties. Officers attended and arrests were made after three offenders were found in a car containing stolen items from a number of different burglaries.

Broomhill

Burglary dwelling:

In the early hours of Sunday morning beading was removed from the window of a flat on Drayton Avenue in an unsuccessful attempt to enter the property.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 13th a van parked on Titchfield Street was broken into by forcing open the rear door. Two Hilti electric drills were stolen.

Church Warsop

Burglary other than dwelling:

On Sunday morning the shed of a house on Egmanton Road was broken into after offenders smashed a window and broke the lock, an old CD player was taken.

At an exact time unknown a shed on Egmanton Road was broken into and a television was stolen. The shed was damaged in the incident.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Friday two tyres were slashed on a car parked on Perlethorpe Avenue.

Eakring

Burglary other than dwelling:

At some time over the weekend the shed of an allotment on Eakring Road was broken into by forcing open the door. Damage was caused but nothing was stolen.

Forest Town West

Burglary other than dwelling:

Overnight on Monday the garage of a house on Birchlands was entered by unknown means and property stolen including three bicycles and a garden vacuum.

Grange Farm

Burglary other than dwelling:

Overnight on Friday the garage of a house on Millersdale Avenue was broken into and two mountain bikes stolen.

Ladybrook

Burglary dwelling:

An attempt was made to enter a vacant property on Bancroft Lane on Saturday afternoon. Some damaged was caused but entry was not gained.

Burglary other than dwelling:

Overnight on Sunday the shed of a house on Harrison Road was broken into by damaging the door, fishing reels and a child’s scooter were stolen. On the same night the shed of a house on Cherry Grove was also broken into and a grass strimmer stolen. Another house on Cherry Grove was also targeted that night, in this case the garage was broken into while the owners are away, it is not known if anything was stolen.

Oak Tree

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Tuesday night the windscreen of a car parked on Kedleston Walk was smashed, damaged was also caused to the plastic around the window.

Pleasley Hill

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 13th a van parked on Booth Crescent was entered by unknown means and a laser level tool stolen. On the same night a van parked on Chesterfield Road North was also broken into by forcing open the rear door, a number of power tools were taken.

Portland

Burglary dwelling:

Overnight on Sunday a house on Cromwell Street was entered through an insecure door and a purse containing cards, a driving license and cash was taken. A laptop was also taken.

Burglary other than dwelling:

Overnight on Sunday an attempt was made to enter business premises on the Hermitage Lane Industrial estate. The roll-up shutters were damaged but entry was not gained.

Priory

Burglary dwelling:

Overnight on Friday a black Suzuki motorcycle was stolen from the garage of a house on Newcastle Street, the means of entry not known.

On Sunday night a house on Yorke Street was entered through an insecure window. A handbag containing car keys was stolen. The vehicle, a black Land Rover Discovery, was then also stolen.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

On Wednesday evening a wallet was stolen from a van parked on High Street.

Ravensdale

Burglary other than dwelling:

Overnight on Wednesday the outbuilding of a house on The Park was broken into, a number of tools were stolen.

Robin Hood

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 13th a van parked on Park Hall Road was broken into, possibly with the use of a hacksaw. A number of tools were stolen.

Sherwood

Burglary dwelling:

Overnight on Sunday a house on Dunsil Road was broken into and a wallet containing cash was stolen along with the keys to two cars. The offenders then stole both cars.

Burglary other than dwelling:

On Saturday morning tools were taken from the garage of a house on Clumber Drive, and also from the resident’s van which was parked outside the property. The victim was moving between the van and the garage and had left them open while he was working.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Thursday 13th a van parked on Balmoral Drive was broken into and tools taken, including a Milwauke drill, a Milwauke saw and a second saw. It is not known how the offender entered the van. On the same night a van parked on Debdale Lane was also broken into and a number of tools taken, including a Bosch 36 bolt drill, a DeWalt combination drill and a multi-function tester.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Monday evening a van parked on Balmoral Drive was spray painted by an offender riding a BMX bike. The offender was wearing a balaclava, sunglasses and a hat and could not be identified.

Town Centre

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Saturday morning the window of a car parked on Stockwell Gate was smashed when an unidentified male punched the windscreen.

Warsop Birklands

Burglary dwelling:

On Friday afternoon or night a house on Sherwood Street was broken into while the owner was at work. A small window had been left insecure and was pulled open, allowing access to a larger window. A television was stolen from the property.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

At an exact time and date not known a number of tools were stolen from a van parked on Robin Hood Avenue, the van doors were left insecure while the owner was unloading.