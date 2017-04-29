Mansfield and District crime report for the week up to Thursday April 27.

Crimes reported over the past seven days, 12pm April 20 - 12pm April 27.

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

Berry Hill

Burglary dwelling:

In the early hours of Thursday 27th a resident of Gedling Street reported a male inside her property. Police attended, the man had left the building.

Burglary other:

On Saturday night the gated driveway of a house on Berry Hill Lane was entered and power tools were taken from the driveway.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

A car parked on Rutland Street was deliberately dented overnight on Thursday 20th.

Broomhill

Burglary other:

In the early hours of Friday morning a blue Honda CG125cc motorcycle was stolen from a garden on Westfield Lane. A Makita radio with transformer was taken from the shed in the same incident.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

The window of a car parked on Devon Drive was smashed and property taken from the vehicle, including a laptop and paperwork.

Forest Town West

Theft from a motor vehicle:

A car parked on the driveway of a house on Sandycliffe Close was broken into in the early hours of Thursday 20th and loose change taken from the glove compartment.

Overnight on Tuesday a car parked on Sanderling Way was entered and searched, nothing was stolen.

Grange Farm

Burglary dwelling:

In the early hours of Thursday 24th a male was reported to be going onto driveways on Harthill Drive. Police attended and the man was arrested for attempted burglary.

Leeming

Theft from a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Friday morning a car which had been left unlocked on Sandgate Avenue was entered and loose change stolen.

Lindhurst

Burglary other:

An attempt was made to enter a temporary cabin on Newark Close at an exact time and date not known. Metal fence panels were taken from the site in the same incident.

A car repair company on the Anglia Industrial Estate was entered over the weekend and a number of cars broken into, it is not known if any property was taken from the vehicles.

Portland

Burglary other:

The garage of a house on King Edward Avenue was broken into overnight on Saturday by forcing open the door. A Nintendo WII and games were taken along with a DVD player.

On Saturday afternoon a commercial premises on Sheepbridge Lane was broken into and aluminium signs taken.

Theft of a motor vehicle:

On the afternoon of Thursday 20th a silver Volkswagen parked on the Portland Retail Park was stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

On Saturday morning the wing mirrors of a car were ripped off in an apparent road rage incident on Rock Hill.

Priory

Theft of a motor vehicle:

A motorcycle was stolen from outside a property on Station Street in the early hours of Saturday morning. The bike was later found in a nearby park, the wheels and engine were stolen and the bike had been set on fire.

Overnight on Tuesday a black Peugeot Vivacity motorcycle was stolen from the garden of a house on High Street.

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Over the weekend a car parked on Park Road was damaged and the license plate and grill stolen. Again over the weekend the wheels were stolen from a car parked on Grove Way.

Ravensdale

Theft from a motor vehicle:

Overnight on Tuesday a car parked on the driveway of a house on Watson Avenue was entered after being left unsecure. Four pairs of glasses and a number of CDs were stolen. On the same night a car parked on Brambling Close was broken into and the registration document stolen.

Robin Hood

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

Fire services attended a car which had been set alight on Charnwood Grove on Monday afternoon.

A permanent marker was used to deface vehicles in a number of incidents this week. A female of approximately 13 years, in school uniform, was witnessed to deface a vehicle in one of the incidents.

Sherwood

Burglary other:

Overnight on Saturday an allotment on Sherwood Rise was entered and a rotorvator taken.

Town Centre

Burglary other:

Overnight on Wednesday a shop on Leeming Street was entered and cash taken from the till, a safe was also stolen.

Criminal damage to a motor vehicle:

In the early hours of Saturday morning a car parked on West Gate was deliberately damaged. The windscreen was smashed and the bonnet broken.

Other News/Appeals:

Police now believe a robbery and an attempted robbery at two post offices in Mansfield Woodhouse are linked.

Officers were called to reports of an attempted robbery in Brown Avenue on Monday 24 April 2017. It was reported that two males wearing balaclavas, dark clothing and gloves entered the property just before 11.30am. One of the males reportedly ran into the Post Office armed with a knife and tried to grab the till from the kiosk. It’s understood he waved the knife at a staff member before running out of the Post Office. A second male entered the property armed with a hammer and threatened a member of the public who tried to intervene and stop him leaving. No-one was injured. Both males fled empty-handed and made off in a vehicle at speed.

Detectives are linking this incident with a robbery which happened at the Post Office on Station Street at 11.50am on Saturday 22 April 2017. Two males wearing dark clothing and balaclavas entered the property. They threatened staff and attacked tills before leaving with a quantity of cash. They made off in a black Peugeot 207 S that had been recently stolen in the local area. Officers believe this vehicle was used in both Post Office incidents.

Anyone with information about either of the incidents is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident numbers 259 of Monday 24 April 2017 and 306 of Saturday 22 April 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.