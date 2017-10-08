Manager of blaze pub vows business will be as usual

A fire which gutted the attic of a Stanton Hill pub is thought to have been arson.

Firefighters tackled the blaze at the Progressive Club on Alexandra Terrace yesterday at 9.30am.

Eye witness Alan Lee sent in this picture of the fire.

Alan, of Carsic said: “I was picking up my kids and when I got off the bus I saw smoke coming from upstairs in the attic.

“I went up and there were people standing outside.

”By the time I had picked the kids up it had really taken hold - the fire fighters were putting it out and they had cordoned the street off.

“I saw the CID were there in an unmarked car.”

Posting on Facebook last night manager Lee Moor said:

“Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, we will be open as normal tomorrow.

“One man’s selfish act cannot put a halt to our lives. Goodnight, and again thank you all so much. “

Two appliances from Ashfield and one from Mansfield were called to the blaze at 9.30am .

One attic was severely damaged by fire in the three floor building. There were no casualties.

Six breathing apparatus 9m ladder. two hosereel jets and thermal image camera were used in the operation.

More when we have it.

Arsonists are thought to have been responsible for two more fires in the area recently.

The fire service was called to the house in Dalestorth Road Sutton at about 4.40am on Tuesday October 3.

The elderly occupants were not home at the time of the fire which caused extensive damage to the property.

Read more at: http://www.chad.co.uk/news/update-sutton-house-fire-was-arson-say-police-1-8785565

The window blind of a property in Mappleton Drive Mansfield was deliberately ignited at around 1.15am on Tuesday September 26.

The occupants were in bed at the time but were alerted to the blaze by a neighbour and were able to extinguish it.

http://www.chad.co.uk/news/house-deliberately-set-on-fire-in-mansfield-1-8778002

There has also been public opposition to plans to make night crews at Ashfield fire station on call only during the night shift.

http://www.chad.co.uk/news/cuts-to-ashfield-fire-station-one-step-closer-1-8775434



