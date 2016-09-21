Man who scratched cars will pay victims compensation

A man is to cover the cost of repairs to five cars which he admitted scratching in Bolsover.

The vehicles, which had all been parked on Hill Top, were damaged sometime overnight between Sunday, August 28 and Monday, August 29.

The man was identified after officers released CCTV footage and launched an appeal for more information on Friday, September 9.

With agreement from each of the victims, the 48-year-old has admitted causing the damage, apologised for his actions, and is paying to cover the cost of repairs to the vehicles.

The action was taken under Community Remedy, a scheme set up with the support of the Police and Crime Commissioner, which can be used for lower level crime and anti-social behaviour when the victim does not want the case to go to court or for another formal outcome.

PCSO Ben Perry of the Bolsover Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Thanks to information received from the community following our appeal we were able to find the man responsible for this damage.

“The man was very remorseful for his actions which he fully admitted doing, even though he said he had no recollection of, and in accordance with the wishes of the victims, he agreed to pay for the repairs to the cars.”

PCSO Perry added: “Restorative processes can be very effective in tackling anti-social behaviour and low level crime, ensuring offenders take responsibility for their actions and make amends for any harm caused, while allowing victims to receive an outcome they are happy with.”