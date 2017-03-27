Man who punched hole in ex’s wall gets a community order

A man has been given a community order for causing damage on the same day when he had just completed a previous community order for a previous conviction.

Jake Harrison, 21, of Cornwall Drive, Brimington, Chesterfield, punched a hole in a staircase wall of his ex-partner Natasha Green’s home, according to a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam told the hearing on Wednesday, March 22: “There had been no previous referrals or police call-outs regarding this couple.

“They had been in a short relationship of only a month in total and he had visited her home.

“They had an argument and resolved issues and went to bed but she was unwell and disturbed him and he became cross and began to leave and hit a staircase wall causing a hole.”

Harrison, who has previous convictions, accepted to police that he had punched the wall after the incident on February 7.

He pleaded guilty to causing damage which was valued at £96.

The probation service revealed that Harrison had only just completed an 18 month community order with unpaid work and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Building Better Relationships programme on the day he appeared at court for committing damage.

Defence solicitor Denny Lau said Harrison had not wanted to go to the complainant’s home at Bolsover but he had received a number of messages from the complainant.

Mr Lau added that there had been an argument and the defendant had claimed that he had been slapped and asked to leave and he had punched the wall because he had been annoyed.

Mr Lau said: “He had gone to the address because of her request. He was then asked to leave straight away and he didn’t have any money to get a taxi back and out of frustration he punched the wall.

“The mater was admitted in a police interview and as far as the defendant and the complainant are concerned the relationship is over and it was a brief romance of only one month.”

Magistrates stated that the matter was aggravated by the fact Harrison had already been on a community order for other offending in a domestic violence situation.

They sentenced the defendant to a 12 month community order with 40 hours of unpaid work and an eight-day Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

He was also ordered to pay £96 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.