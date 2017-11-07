Man walks along the M1 to find his wallet

Details have emerged over an incident which saw a man walk across all four lanes on the M1 in a bid to find his wallet.
Derbyshire Roads Police Unit have this morning tweeted to say it all happened after a woman - the man’s wife - stopped on the hard shoulder on the M1.
The husband then got out and walked across the four lanes on the open motorway to find his wallet which he had lost while riding his motorbike.
