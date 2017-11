Police are seeking a man in connection with an assault in Kirkby.

At around 8.30am on October 17, a man was involved in a disagreement with a group of people in the town centre.

This then led to an incident taking place in Morley Street where two people were assaulted.

If anyone has any information that could help the investigation, call 101, quoting incident number 241 of 17 October 2017.