Man seriously injured in Kirkby hit and run

A man is in a serious condition in hospital following a hit and run in Kirkby-in-Ashfield.

The pedestrian was in collision with a vehicle in Kingsway at about 11.35pm yesterday. The vehicle did not stop at the scene.

The man was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre where he remains in a serious condition.

Officers closed the road to allow investigations to be carried out. It reopened just before 11am today.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 918 of 19 February 2017.