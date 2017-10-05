Man ripped window wipers off cars after drinking binge

A Mansfield man removed the rear window wipers from a number of cars as he walked home after a night at the pub.

Liam Coupland, 25, of Kelstedge Drive, Mansfield, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court today (Thursday, October 5) and pleaded guilty to nine charges of theft of window wipers.

Prosecuting, Neil Hollett, said: “The thefts happened in the early hours of the morning. The police received reports of a man trying to get into car boots and when they arrived they found the defendant crouched behind a vehicle.

“He ran away from officers and the police found a paper bag full of window wipers.

“He explained that he was drunk and that was why he did it. He explained he had drank six pints and a Jack Daniels and coke and said this wouldn’t have happened if he was sober.”

Defending, Sarah Neale, said: “The day before this happened he had a job interview and he had been due to start a week’s trial at a retail shop.

“After his interview he had stayed in the town centre to buy some new work clothes and then he want for a few drinks.

“He admits that alcohol is an issue. He got drunk and he was on his way home and he remembers taking the wipers but can’t recall the quantity or the reason why.

“His drinking is a factor of having financial issues so he is keen to get into work. His work trial has not yet started but he has contacted them and they are happy for him to contact them again when this has been resolved.

“Drink has been a problem for two years and he has difficulties with his family. He has a five-year-old son who he hasn’t seen for two years.

“He doesn’t have a great deal of support, just a grandmother who helps out from time to time.

“It has been a difficult time and he has drunk more and more and he drinks quite a lot most evenings but he knows he shouldn’t be drinking that amount.

“This happening has brought his alcohol issue to the forefront of his mind and he is trying to cut it out.”

Coupland was given a 12 month community order which includes a six month alcohol treatment programme and 15 days rehabilitation, £45 costs and £85 victim surcharge.