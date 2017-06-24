Man rescued from Mansfield flat fire

Firefighters rescued a man from a flat fire in Mansfield last night.

Crews from Blidworth and Mansfield arrived at the scene on Rockings View, Blidworth, at around 7pm (on Friday, June 23).

They found the bedroom of a first floor flat in a three storey property on fire.

Two hose reel jets and four breathing apparatus were used to extinguish the blaze and a male tenant was rescued by firefighters.

He is not thought to be seriously harmed but was treated for smoke innhalation.

Crews left the scene at 20:38pm.