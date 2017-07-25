Man released under investigation after 320 cannabis plants found in Mansfield

A 45-year-old man has been released under investigation in connection with a burglary which led officers to discover a £300,000 cannabis grow in Mansfield.

Two other men arrested in connection with the investigation, aged 45 and 31, will have no further action taken against them by police. However, they have been handed over to Immigration Enforcement for investigation.

Officers made the arrests on Monday after being called to a report of a fight outside a former restaurant in Clerkson Street at around 2.10am.

Three men were detained a short distance from the property and were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

Subsequently a large cannabis grow was discovered within the property and 320 cannabis plants were seized, with an estimated street value of £300,000.