Man quizzed over Mansfield firearms incident

A man arrested in connection with a firearms incident in Mansfield remains in police custody as inquiries continue.

Officers called to reports of a disturbance in Gladstone Street on Wednesday, September 27, at about 12.40am, found “evidence of a firearm discharge”.

A woman also needed hospital treatment for injuries, although they are not thought to be serious.

The 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm on Sunday, October 1, and a police spokeswoman said today he remained in custody as inquiries into the incident continued.

* This story has been updated due to revised information being supplied by Nottinghamshire Police.