Man killed in Kirkby crash identified

A man who died following a collision in Kirkby has been formally identified as 27-year-old Scott Wilcox, of Huthwaite.

He was pronounced dead at King’s Mill Hospital, Sutton, shortly after the collision involving a motorcycle and a van in Diamond Avenue at around 4.40pm on Tuesday, October 24.

Scene of fatal accident on Diamond Avenue, Kirkby-In-Ashfield

Scott was one of two people on the motorcycle.

The other, a 22-year-old man, remains in a critical condition in hospital following the crash.

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the collision and released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Tributes have now been laid at the scene of the crash.

Scene of fatal accident on Diamond Avenue, Kirkby-In-Ashfield

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of the collision, and particularly from anyone who may have dash-cam footage from this time.

Call 101, quoting incident number 656 of 24 October 2017.

Scene of fatal accident on Diamond Avenue, Kirkby-In-Ashfield