Man jailed for 1990s child sex assault

A man has been jailed after a jury found him guilty of sexually assaulting a child in the 1990s.

Paul Brough has been jailed for a year and ordered to sign the sexual offenders register for ten years after a jury found him guilty of indecently assaulting a child under the age of 13 during the 1990s.Paul Brough

Brough (55), of Laurel Avenue, Arkwright, was sentenced at Derby Crown Court on Thursday, July 6.

An investigation into his crime was launched in 2015 when his victim felt confident enough to come forward and make a report to officers.

The assault happened in Chesterfield.