Man jailed after vehicle thefts

A man has been jailed for more than nine months for stealing or trying to steal from vehicles in the Amber Valley area and for breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Christopher Howell, 28, of Oak Close, Pinxton, pleaded guilty to two charges of theft, seven charges of attempted theft and for beaching his CBO at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on Saturday, January 21.

He stole a pink Furby from a car on Strutts Close at South Normanton on Thursday, January 5, and a number of tools from a van in Pinxton on Thursday, January 12.

Mr Howell was also accused of trying to steal items from four vehicles in the Somercotes area on Tuesday, January 10 and three vehicles in the Pinxton area on Monday, January 16.

He was also found to have breached a three year CBO, handed to him in September 2016, by causing harassment, alarm and distress in Somercotes on Monday, September 9.

Magistrate’s sentenced him to a total of 38 weeks in prison, and ordered him to pay a total of £200 in compensation.