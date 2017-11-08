Man in court in connection with Lenton Stabbing

Police have charged a man in connection with the stabbing of a 19-year-old man in Lenton.

Lea Reece Anderson, 22, of Albert Grove, Nottingham, is charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and being in possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court this morning (Wednesday 8 November 2017).

Last night officers also arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody.

The victim of the stabbing remains in a serious condition at the Queen’s Medical Centre following an incident which happened in Albert Grove at around 6am on 1 November 2017.

A 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released under investigation.

A 21-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been released on bail.

http://www.chad.co.uk/news/two-more-arrests-in-attempted-murder-investigation-1-8844135

