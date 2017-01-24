Man in court accused of causing death of three year old by dangerous driving

A Mansfield man charged with causing the death of a three-year-old girl following a crash involving eight vehicles including a lorry has appeared in court.

Isla Wiggin from Fleet in Hampshire died after the smash on August 25 2016 on the A34 at Hinksey near Oxford.

Thomas Hunter, aged 58, of Mansfield Road, appeared at Oxford Magistrate’s court charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Isla was seriously injured in the incident and died two days later on August 27.

Hunter is also charged with causing serious injury to Collette Wiggin, 31 by driving dangerously.

Seven cars and a lorry were all involved and the northbound carriageway was closed for ten hours.

Hunter was released on bail to appear at Oxford Crown Court on February 17.