Man hit with a glass in Dronfield pub

Police are appealing for witnesses to a violent assault which happened at a pub in Dronfield.

The assault happened at the Green Dragon, in Church Street, at 1.45am on Saturday, October 28.

A 36-year-old man suffered facial injuries after he was hit in the face with a glass. Another man was punched during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Elizabeth Cross on 101 quoting reference number 17000466954.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.