Man held on knife and attempted robbery charges

Police have charged a man in connection with a number of connected public order incidents in the Hucknall town centre area.

It was reported that a group of men were being abusive and threatening violence outside the Plough and Harrow pub, on High Street, just before 8.30pm on Sunday June 4.

Later, at about 10.30pm, two men were stabbed with a knife in High Street. Both suffered minor injuries.

Officers also received reports of a man threatening people with a knife at The Chequers pub in High Street, just before 11.15pm.

Aaron Mark Kirk Brandham, 20, of Nursery Close, Hucknall, was arrested and has since been charged.

He is charged with attempted robbery at The Chequers pub in High Street, three offences of aggravated possession of a bladed article on High Street and assault occasioning actual bodily harm on High Street.

Brandham is also charged with theft of petrol from a garage on Derby Road, Annesley, on June 7, 2017, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault in a nightclub in Bristol on 7 May2017.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday (11 July 2017) and was remanded into custody. He will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 8 August 2017 for a plea and case management hearing.

Police also arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of affray and assault in connection with the incidents in Hucknall. He was released under investigation and has now been reported for summons for a common assault.

DC Mark Titley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We always investigate these types of crime robustly and would like to thank the members of public who assisted in this enquiry.”