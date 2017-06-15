Man guilty of Kirkby murder

A man has today been found guilty of murdering his partner in Kirkby – and attempting to murder another man.

Pawel Lupa, aged 40, of Gleneagles Drive, Kirkby, was convicted of the murder of his girlfriend, 47-year-old Aleksandra Mrozik, and attempted murder of 32-year-old Wojcek Bocek, on July 16, 2016.

His trial heard 47-year-old Aleksandra Mrozik died after she was stabbed by Lupa just yards from her front door.

Prosecutors said her death was both “senseless and tragic” and she was a “completely innocent victim”.

Mr Bocek, her friend, survived after he was also stabbed and suffered 16 wounds to his body.

Nottingham Crown Court heard they had all been drinking together at the couple’s home when they argued. Lupa called his girlfriend two abusive names and she told him he was “losing the plot”.

Later, there was a second argument, which the prosecution said, could easily have been over Lupa choosing to drive his car that night.

Michael Auty QC, prosecuting, said Lupa allegedly pushed Mr Bocek, but he responded by kicking out at Lupa.

Mr Auty told the trial: “Mr Bocek recalls Lupa coming for him with a knife.

“He saw repeated flashes of silver and he remembers the knife being about 35cm long overall, just under a foot, and having a straight edge, rather than serrated edge, to the blade.

“He estimates being stabbed between 10 and 15 times, specifically to the arm, and elsewhere.

Sentencing was adjourned until tomorrow.