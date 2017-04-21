Man fined for failing to pick up dog poo

A Mansfield man has been fined more than £200 for failing to pick up his dog's poo.

Wayne Northridge, 46, of Morton Close, was fined £220 and ordered to pay £313.87 costs and a £30 victim surcharge for not picking up his dog's faeces after failing to pay a £100 FPN. He entered no plea and the case was proved in his absence.

The case, prosecuted by Mansfield District Council, were heard at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court in Derby on April 12 2017.

Two others were also prosecuted by the council for dropping litter.

Jordan Lee Coombes, 41, of Carter Lane, was fined £440, and ordered to pay £75 costs and a £44 victim surcharge for dropping litter after failing to pay a £75 Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN). He entered no plea and the case was proved in his absence.

Siegfried Posa, 25, of Bowling Street, was fined £80 and ordered to pay £150 costs and a £30 victim surcharge for dropping litter after failing to pay a £75 FPN. He admitted the offence.

Director of Economic Growth at Mansfield District Council, Mike Robinson, said after the case: "These cases show that if you are issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice, it pays to pay up early because the council takes the issues of dog fouling and littering seriously and will pursue offenders who fail to pay their FPN to the court to ensure offenders are brought to book."