Man dies after being hit by train near Alfreton

A man has died after he was struck by a train close to Alfreton yesterday afternoon.

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) were called to Blackwell South Station, near Alfreton, at 3.50pm on Monday, June 12 and attended alongside paramedics.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident caused major delays between Chesterfield and Nottingham.

A spokesman for BTP said: “Work is now underway in order to identify the man and inform his family.

“This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”