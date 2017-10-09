Man charged with arson after pub blaze: pictures

A man has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life after a blaze gutted the attic of an Ashfield pub.

David Thacker 55, of Alexandra Terrace Stanton Hill was due to appear before Mansfield Magistrates this morning following the fire on Saturday.

Gutted the inside of the attic flat.

Lee Moor Manager of the Progressive Club on Alexandra Terrace is pictured outside the pub, along with photographs of the fire damage.

