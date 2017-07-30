Man badly hurt in Skegby car smash

A motorist was seriously injured when his car hit a wall in Skegby.
A man was taken to King’s Mill Hospital with what police described as serious but not life threatening injuries following the smash involving a Toyota car on Mansfield Road last night. (Saturday July 29)
Police ambulances and fire services attended the crash which was reported at 7.30pm.
The road was closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.