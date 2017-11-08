Man arrested in connection with huge Walesby fire

A 41-year-old man was today (Wednesday November 8) arrested for questioning in relation to a fire which burned for over two weeks on a farm near Walesby in north Nottinghamshire last September.

He was arrested in a joint operation involving officers from the Environment Agency and Nottinghamshire Police.

He is being questioned in connection to a fire at Oakfield Farm, in Forest Lane, Walesby, which contained dumped illegal waste.

No permit existed for waste to be stored on the farm.

The man from the Sneinton area of Nottingham was also answering questions about two other enquiries following the discovery of illegal waste at a site on Hathernware Industrial Estate in Loughborough and a farm in Leicestershire.

When officers entered the property in Sneinton they discovered around 40 suspected cannabis plants. The man is also being questioned over this matter.

Peter Haslock, Area Enforcement Team Leader for the East Midlands, said:

“The arrest was made as part of a joint investigation involving enforcement officers from the Environment Agency and colleagues from Nottinghamshire Police.

“We know the Walesby site did not have a permit for waste activity and we believe the waste was involved in the fire.

“These are extremely serious cases and the Environment Agency is determined to bring the culprits to justice.

“We are working closely with partners to share intelligence on illegal waste activity. And we’re encouraging property and land owners to be vigilant.

“Anyone who sees waste crime taking place is advised not to approach as these people can be dangerous.

“Report it by calling our incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60 or anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”