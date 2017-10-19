Major Mansfield road could be shut until mid-November

Highways bosses have admitted a major Mansfield road could remain closed until mid-November – a month after it was due to reopen.

Your Chad revealed yesterday how contractors working on the A6117 had applied for an extension until the end of October.

But Via East Midlands, which manages Nottinghamshire’s roads on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council, said a “further extension” until mid-November was expected.

The restrictions on the A617 Mansfield Ashfield Regeneration Route, which has been reduced to a traffic-light controlled single carriageway since April, are set to be liefted at the end of the month.

Chris Wiseman, for Via, said: “After a request from contractors, the works on both the A6117 Adamsway and A617 have been extended until October 31.

“It is expected that a further extension to the closure of Adamsway will be required to November 17. However, the traffic control on the A617 will be removed.

The road was originally due to be shut from March 27 to October 17, but the start date was pushed back until April.

Mr Wiseman said: “These works are not being undertaken by Via, but by Buckingham Group on behalf of the developer.

“We purely manage the traffic regulation orders surrounding the works,

The A6117 Adamsway has been shut from its roundabout with the Lindhurst Lane to its roundabout with the A617 MARR for the construction of a new roundabout to serve the Lindhurst development of more than 1,500 homes being built nearby.

The MARR route has been reduced to a traffic light-controlled single carriageway through the works, causing lengthy tailbacks to build up in each direction on a daily basis.

Traffic has also built up in Berry Hill as motorists seek to avoid the congestion – leading to complaints from residents about speeding.

No one from the Buckingham Group was able to comment, although a spokesman told the Nottingham Post: “Adamsway is expected to reopen at the end of October and the A617 is also planned to reopen at the end of October.

“There is no definite date yet.”

