MAJOR INCIDENT: M1 closed due to ‘overturned car’

The northbound carriageway of the M1 motorway has been closed after a car overturned.

The serious, multi-vehicle accident incident happened this morning between J26 (Nottingham) and J28 (Mansfield).

Derbyshire and Notts police are already at the scene and managing the incident.

Motorists are advised to use the ‘hollow black triangle’ diversion signs and exit the M1 at J26 onto the A610 heading through Codnor and around Ripley.

At the A61/A38(T) junction, head north on the A38(T)to rejoin the M1 northbound at J28.

Road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys and consider alternative routes.

The northbound carriageway of the M1 is currently closed near the Mansfield turnoff.

More will follow on this developing story as and when we get it.