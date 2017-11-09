Major fire in Derbyshire treated as arson

A major fire in a Derbyshire village is being treated as arson, police have confirmed.

The blaze, which involved 800 tonnes of bailed straw inside a six-bay Dutch barn on Whaley Road, Whaley, broke out late on the evening of Monday, October 30.

At one point, six crews from Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire worked to battle the fire, which burned for around 48 hours.

Today, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesman said: "We can confirm we're investigating this as arson.

"Anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

RELATED STORY: Eyewitness account of fire