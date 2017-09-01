Magic roundabout! New junction to trigger project that creates hundreds of jobs

The construction of a new roundabout on a road in Barlborough will be the start of a project that is set to create hundreds of jobs for the area.

Mansfield-based investment company ARBA Group, together with the Ground Group, owns 12 acres of land to one side of Chesterfield Road, and eight acres on the opposite side.

The 12-acre site has planning permission for 160 new homes, while the eight-acre site has permission for the development of the Barlborough Junction Business Park.

Now ARBA has confirmed that it has submitted a detailed planning application for the new roundabout on the road, with the aim of starting the work by the end of this year. The project is considered to be an exciting phase in plans to develop and grow the district of Bolsover, boosting business and employment.

Richard Burns, who is one of three directors at ARBA, said: “This is one of the most prominent sites on the M1 corridor and is the final piece of the development jigsaw in Barlborough.

“We are currently at the detailed design stage of the whole project, and in order to unlock the site, we need to carry out a lot of infrastructure and access work.”

Fellow ARBA director Andrew Allen added: “By doing this, we can then bring forward the work on the commercial business park, which will create more jobs for the area.

“This is a really exciting project for ARBA in a strategically important location for logistics and distribution. I look forward to delivering a strong commercial project in Bolsover district.”

As well as Richard and Andrew, ARBA is led by Robert Bryant. The group is involved in a number of projects across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and south Yorkshire.

Several new, nationally-operating tenants have recently moved into its 70,000 sq ft Meadowhall Business Park site, near Sheffield, while national chain, Loungers, has just opened its Capo Lounge-branded cafe bar in an ARBA site in the centre of Mansfield.

The company has also just handed over a site in Ripley, Derbyshire to national coffee chain, Costa.