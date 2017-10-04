Magazine success for ghost-hunters

Sutton’s very own spooky magazine has held on to a top award for the second year running.

Haunted Magazine, which was started by local ghost hunter Paul Stevenson, 48, in 2009, was voted the best paranormal magazine yet again by the public as part of the ParaForceUK’s awards.

Paul said: “Winning it last year was really good, but winning it two years running is even better.

“It wasn’t voted for by a panel but by the public who had to email in to ParaForce to vote for us.

“It makes us proud that the readers voted for us.”

Paul was joined by Andy Soar in 2013 who helps design the magazine.

Over the years the team at the magazine have also hunted ghosts as part of their YouTube channel Haunted Live, as well as interviewing celebrities like Joe Pasquale and Warwick Davis .

While out ghost hunting the team at the magazine believe they may have been contacted by a piano-playing demon while they played with a Ouija board at the Village on Midworth Street, Mansfield, with video footage making national headlines.

Paul said:“We are not die-hard believers of the paranormal, we approach everything with a sense of humour.

“We keep it respectful but also have a laugh.

“The paranormal is a massive industry.

“We try and mix it up, it is not just castles and ghosts.”

Half a million people from around the world download the magazine online each year.

After going from print to an online magazine they brought back the print magazine but only print 500 copies for each edition. This came after people were asking ‘to see it in print,’ and is available to buy via their website.

Paul is currently looking to stock the print magazine somewhere local.