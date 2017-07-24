M1 fully open after lorry erupts into flames near Chesterfield

Have your say

The M1 in Derbyshire has fully re-opened after a lorry burst into flames this morning.

Firefighters from Staveley and Clowne were called to the blaze on the hard shoulder at junction 29a shortly after 10am.

The fire was extinguished and the vehicle recovered.

The motorway was closed northbound between junctions 29 and 30 but is now fully open again.

There are currently delays back to junction 28.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Crews used four hose reel jets and requested the attendance of a water carrier from Staveley."

There are no reports of any injuries.

It is not yet clear what caused the fire.