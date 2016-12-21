Lunch club wins £10,000 to feed Notts pensioners

A community centre is cooking up a treat for residents thanks to a massive £10,000 of grant funding.

Lynds Close Luncheon Club brings people together to eat once a week to tackle lonliness and isolation, mainly among older people.

Lynds Close Luncheon club in Edwinstowe. A full house attend for the meal Picture: Sarah Washbourn / www.yellowbellyphotos.com

After starting the thusday meal club three years ago, volunteers at the Edwinstowe community centre have gained quite a large clientele.

Leader Sue Howall said: “It’s a fantastic club and more and more people are coming. It’s all for the community and we fundraise ourselves to keep it going.”

And now they’ve had a huge injection of lottery money, the team have been able to kit out their kitchens with eveything they need to keep the facility going for local people

Sue said: “We’ve got brand new boiler, a new microwave, tables, chairs, even knives and forks. To think they were going to close the Lynds Close centre down because nobody was using it, and we’ve come in and and now have nine volunteers, cooking roast dinners and all sorts.

Lynds Close Luncheon club in Edwinstowe. A busy kitchen serving up lunch, from left, Sue Howells, John Taylor and Helen Ward Picture: Sarah Washbourn / www.yellowbellyphotos.com

“It’s brought the community together,” she added. “We have some men who have lost their wives, and they had no one. Now they come here and have a chat, and then go out for a beer afterwards.

“We put a raffle on every week, play dominos, and raise funds to take members on days out.”

The luncheon club runs every Thursday from noon to 2pm, and is now at full capacity with 10 volunteers serving food in the own time.

If you fancy getting out and meeting new friends the centre also holds a friendship club most Mondays, 2pm-4pm. Call Sue on 07800 803728 for more details and follow them at facebook.com/Lyndsclose.lc to find out about upcoming events and fundraising.